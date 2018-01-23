Crash snarls traffic on Veterans Pkwy. in Cape Coral

At least one person was injured in a crash on Veterans Parkway and Country Club Boulevard, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. on Veterans Parkway and Country Club Boulevard, police said. The eastbound lanes of Veterans Parkway and northbound lanes of County Club Boulevard are being rerouted.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. Delays are expected through 11 p.m.