Crash shuts down Hancock Bridge Pkwy. in Cape Coral

A major crash shut down Hancock Bridge Parkway in both directions, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Hancock Bridge Parkway, police said. The road is closed in both directions and traffic is being diverted.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

