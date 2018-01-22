Spotted: Rare Right Whale sighting in gulf waters

A fishing company in Naples captured a video during a recent outing of a large whale swimming close to their boat.

Mote Marine says it’s a Right Whale, an extremely rare species.

So rare, in fact, that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started monitoring and tracking it days ago.

Experts say the last time anyone spotted a Right Whale in the Gulf of Mexico was back in 2006. And people have only spotted five Right Whales in the Gulf since 1963!