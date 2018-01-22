Small plane crashes near Bonita Beach Road, one dead

A small plane crashed Monday afternoon, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The crash happened early Monday afternoon north of Bonita Beach Road SE in east Lee County.

The plane took off from Page Field and issued a Mayday call. One person was found dead, who appears to be the pilot. It is not clear if the plane carried any other passengers.

The search for debris is in a deeply wooded area, but authorities are continuing the search for other victims.

The plane was a single engine model that could hold up to two people.

