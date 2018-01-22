Lee schools begins open enrollment for 2018-’19 school year

The Student Assignment Open Enrollment Period for the 2018-2019 school year starts Monday and will run through Friday, March 23.

While the district accept school registration applications year round, they hold one application period each year for parents and guardians of students entering kindergarten, 6th and 9th grades for the upcoming school year.

This year Student Assignment is staggering the mailing of pre-printed applications. Applications were sent to incoming 9th graders attending a District school (not a Charter school) on January 19, and applications will be sent to incoming kindergarteners and 6th graders as follows:

Kindergarteners currently attending a District Pre-K school (not VPK at a daycare or private center) on Friday, February 2.

6th graders attending a District school (not a Charter school) on Friday, February 9.

Student assignment utilizes a lottery system, it is not first come, first serve.

The school District says, “A family who registers the first day of Open Enrollment has the same chance of getting a school as that of a family who registers the last day – it is unnecessary for families to stand in long lines when Open Enrollment starts.”

In fact, families are encouraged to continue to attend open houses and tour schools before completing their final school choice rankings.

For more information on Student Open Enrollment please visit our website at http://www.leeschools.net/studentopenenrollment