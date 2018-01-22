Lee County NAACP to discuss racial equity across school district

Representatives from the Lee County NAACP will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss racial inequality across the district.

The NAACP will announce a new campaign to address what the NAACP described as racially discriminatory policies and practices of the Lee County School District, according to a Lee County NAACP complaint filed with the district in September 2017.

The NAACP’s complaint stated that students of color were more likely to be suspended, expelled or referred to law enforcement for misbehavior in school. Minority students were also less likely to graduate than their non-minority counterparts.

The press conference will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Lee County Public Education Center 2855 Colonial Blvd.

Writer: Emily Luft