The fourth credit bureau: Innovis is blazing a trail

Everyone knows about the big three credit bureaus, but did you know about a fourth one?

It’s new and small and one most people have never heard of. But Innovis is a name you should put on your radar.

When people are trying to protect themselves from identity theft, they always refer to the big three—Equifax, Experian and Transunion. While Innovis is relatively new, it may offer different incentives for using it.

Like with your other three credit reports, you can get a copy of your Innovis report once a year. You can access it by calling or going online to Innovis.com.

Reporter: Michelle Kingston

Writer: Erica Brown