Daycare centers taking extra precautions during flu season

Daycare centers across the country are taking the recent flu spread seriously—especially considering the youngest among us are the most at risk of developing complications from the flu virus.

Kym Faughnan is thinking of enrolling her daughter in daycare. It makes the decision easier knowing this flu season—Collier daycares have her back.

Little Wonders is just one of the many daycare centers making sure when you send your child away—they’ll be okay.

After every meal, they wash down all surfaces and anything the kids could have access to in the classrooms.

Several other daycares are also beefing up their routine cleaning—by spraying tables down more and cleaning all toys. They’re also scrubbing down things like door knobs and telephones.

Crystal Lanier is one of the many teachers working to to keep your kids safe under her watch.

She keeps a close relationship with parents, telling them if there’s even a hint of sickness, keep your child at home.

“Once it starts, it’s really hard to control it so we try to be proactive,” she said.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Erica Brown