Motorcyclist hospitalized after being shot on US 41

Possible shots were fired next to I-75 and US 41 Sunday evening, putting drivers at serious risk.

It happened five miles south of Tucker’s Grade. Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene after a woman says she heard gunshots as she pulled over for a flat tire.

Charlotte Dispatch also said a motorcyclist is now in the hospital after he was shot on US 41 near Zemel Road, nearly parallel to where the woman got a flat tire on I-75.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown