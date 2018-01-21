CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Motorcyclist hospitalized after being shot on US 41

Published: January 21, 2018 9:35 PM EST
Updated: January 21, 2018 10:24 PM EST

Possible shots were fired next to I-75 and US 41 Sunday evening, putting drivers at serious risk.

It happened five miles south of Tucker’s Grade. Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene after a woman says she heard gunshots as she pulled over for a flat tire.

Charlotte Dispatch also said a motorcyclist is now in the hospital after he was shot on US 41 near Zemel Road, nearly parallel to where the woman got a flat tire on I-75.

Count on WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.

Reporter:Oliver Redsten
Writer:Erica Brown
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media