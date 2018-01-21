Government shutdown: what parks are open, closed

Want to know which parks and campgrounds are open during the current government shutdown? See below for details on each site.

Big Cypress National Preserve

From their website:

“During the government shutdown, the preserve will remain open with restrictions. The Swamp Welcome Center, Oasis Visitor Center, Preserve Headquarters, Pinecrest and Mitchell’s Campgrounds, are closed.”

DeSoto National Memorial

From their website:

“Due to a lapse in government appropriations, the park’s visitor center and parking lot are closed until further notice. Park trails remain open to the public.”

Everglades National Park

All Superintendent’s Compendium* Closures Remain in Effect

Marine Waters – Publicly Accessible – Extreme Caution Advised

Key Largo – Closed

Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center & Public Restrooms – Closed

Main Park Road – Accessible

Park Entrance Station – Unstaffed

Homestead Trolley – Closed

Royal Palm – Accessible

Anhinga Trail – Accessible

Royal Palm Gift Shop -Will operate as usual

Restrooms – Open (Maintained by partner association)

Nike Missile Base – Closed

Dan Beard & Bill Robertson Center – Closed

Long Pine Key

Day Use Area – Accessible (Restrooms Closed)

Campground – Closed

West Lake – Accessible (Restrooms Closed)

Flamingo

General Area – Accessible

Campground – Closed

Visitor Center – Closed

Restrooms – Closed

Fish Cleaning Station- Closed

Boat Launches – Accessible

Back-country Camping – Open first come first serve permits will not be issued.

Coopertown Airboats – Will operate as usual

Gator Park – Will operate as usual

Everglades Safari Park – Will operate as usual

Shark Valley

Tram Tours & Bicycle Rentals – Will operate as usual

NPS Visitor Center and Book Store – Closed

Parking lot – accessible per Superintendent’s Compendium

Gulf Coast

NPS Visitor Station and Book Store – Closed

Everglades National Park Boat Tours – Will operate as usual

Back-country Camping – Open first come first serve permits will not be issued.

Commercial Use Authorizations

Fishing Guides- Will operate as usual

Birding Guides – Will operate as usual

Other Guide Services- Will operate as usual

Special Use Permits – No permits issued and uses requiring oversight and monitoring ceased

Environmental Education Centers – Closed

Hidden Lake – Closed

Loop Road – Closed

Biscayne National Park

All Superintendent’s Compendium* Closures Remain in Effect

Marine Waters – Publicly Accessible – Extreme Caution Advised

Dante Fascell Visitor Center – Closed

Biscayne National Park Institute – Open

Commercial Use Authorizations – Will operate as usual

Boca Chita, Elliott Key and Adams Key – Accessible but no visitor services or restrooms

Dry Tortugas National Park

All Superintendent’s Compendium* Closures Remain in Effect

Marine Waters – Publicly Accessible – Extreme Caution Advised

Garden Key & Fort Jefferson – Publicly Accessible per Superintendent Compendium

Fort Jefferson Bookstore – Will operate as usual

Yankee Freedom Boat Tours – Will operate as usual

Key West Seaplane Adventures – Will operate as usual

Garden Key Campground – Closed (Campers will not be asked to leave)

Mooring balls available on a first come first serve basis

Special Use Permits – No permits issued and uses requiring oversight and monitoring ceased

W.P. FRANKLIN CAMPGROUND

From their website:

“The Recreation.gov website is not available due to a lapse in funding for the federal government. We will keep all reservations in the system intact until the departure date has passed in the event you would like to use any part of your reservation. If your reservation falls completely within the time frame of the lapse in funding, full refunds will be made. No additional cancellation fees will be charged to the customer for reservation cancellations as a result of facility closures.”

Park visitors are advised to use extreme caution if choosing to enter NPS property, as NPS personnel will not be available to provide guidance, assistance, maintenance, or emergency response. Any entry onto NPS property during this period of federal government shutdown is at the visitor’s sole risk.

The NPS will not operate parks during the shutdown period, and no visitor services will be provided. The NPS will not issue permits, conduct educational programs, collect trash, operate or provide restrooms, maintain roads or walkways (including plowing and ice melting), or provide visitor information.

The NPS will cease providing services for NPS-operated campgrounds, including maintenance, janitorial, bathrooms, showers, check-in/check-out, and reservations. Visitors in campgrounds will not be asked to leave, but no services will be available, including check-in/check-out services. Visitors holding campground reservations should be aware that there is no guarantee their reserved campsite will be ready and available should they arrive during a government shutdown.