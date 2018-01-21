Government shutdown: what parks are open, closed
Want to know which parks and campgrounds are open during the current government shutdown? See below for details on each site.
Big Cypress National Preserve
From their website:
“During the government shutdown, the preserve will remain open with restrictions. The Swamp Welcome Center, Oasis Visitor Center, Preserve Headquarters, Pinecrest and Mitchell’s Campgrounds, are closed.”
DeSoto National Memorial
From their website:
“Due to a lapse in government appropriations, the park’s visitor center and parking lot are closed until further notice. Park trails remain open to the public.”
Everglades National Park
All Superintendent’s Compendium* Closures Remain in Effect
Marine Waters – Publicly Accessible – Extreme Caution Advised
Key Largo – Closed
Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center & Public Restrooms – Closed
Main Park Road – Accessible
Park Entrance Station – Unstaffed
Homestead Trolley – Closed
Royal Palm – Accessible
Anhinga Trail – Accessible
Royal Palm Gift Shop -Will operate as usual
Restrooms – Open (Maintained by partner association)
Nike Missile Base – Closed
Dan Beard & Bill Robertson Center – Closed
Long Pine Key
Day Use Area – Accessible (Restrooms Closed)
Campground – Closed
West Lake – Accessible (Restrooms Closed)
Flamingo
General Area – Accessible
Campground – Closed
Visitor Center – Closed
Restrooms – Closed
Fish Cleaning Station- Closed
Boat Launches – Accessible
Back-country Camping – Open first come first serve permits will not be issued.
Coopertown Airboats – Will operate as usual
Gator Park – Will operate as usual
Everglades Safari Park – Will operate as usual
Shark Valley
Tram Tours & Bicycle Rentals – Will operate as usual
NPS Visitor Center and Book Store – Closed
Parking lot – accessible per Superintendent’s Compendium
Gulf Coast
NPS Visitor Station and Book Store – Closed
Everglades National Park Boat Tours – Will operate as usual
Back-country Camping – Open first come first serve permits will not be issued.
Commercial Use Authorizations
Fishing Guides- Will operate as usual
Birding Guides – Will operate as usual
Other Guide Services- Will operate as usual
Special Use Permits – No permits issued and uses requiring oversight and monitoring ceased
Environmental Education Centers – Closed
Hidden Lake – Closed
Loop Road – Closed
Biscayne National Park
All Superintendent’s Compendium* Closures Remain in Effect
Marine Waters – Publicly Accessible – Extreme Caution Advised
Dante Fascell Visitor Center – Closed
Biscayne National Park Institute – Open
Commercial Use Authorizations – Will operate as usual
Boca Chita, Elliott Key and Adams Key – Accessible but no visitor services or restrooms
Dry Tortugas National Park
All Superintendent’s Compendium* Closures Remain in Effect
Marine Waters – Publicly Accessible – Extreme Caution Advised
Garden Key & Fort Jefferson – Publicly Accessible per Superintendent Compendium
Fort Jefferson Bookstore – Will operate as usual
Yankee Freedom Boat Tours – Will operate as usual
Key West Seaplane Adventures – Will operate as usual
Garden Key Campground – Closed (Campers will not be asked to leave)
Mooring balls available on a first come first serve basis
Special Use Permits – No permits issued and uses requiring oversight and monitoring ceased
W.P. FRANKLIN CAMPGROUND
From their website:
“The Recreation.gov website is not available due to a lapse in funding for the federal government. We will keep all reservations in the system intact until the departure date has passed in the event you would like to use any part of your reservation. If your reservation falls completely within the time frame of the lapse in funding, full refunds will be made. No additional cancellation fees will be charged to the customer for reservation cancellations as a result of facility closures.”
Park visitors are advised to use extreme caution if choosing to enter NPS property, as NPS personnel will not be available to provide guidance, assistance, maintenance, or emergency response. Any entry onto NPS property during this period of federal government shutdown is at the visitor’s sole risk.
The NPS will not operate parks during the shutdown period, and no visitor services will be provided. The NPS will not issue permits, conduct educational programs, collect trash, operate or provide restrooms, maintain roads or walkways (including plowing and ice melting), or provide visitor information.
The NPS will cease providing services for NPS-operated campgrounds, including maintenance, janitorial, bathrooms, showers, check-in/check-out, and reservations. Visitors in campgrounds will not be asked to leave, but no services will be available, including check-in/check-out services. Visitors holding campground reservations should be aware that there is no guarantee their reserved campsite will be ready and available should they arrive during a government shutdown.