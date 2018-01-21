Explosive device detonates in corridor of FL mall

A pipe bomb exploded in a Florida mall Sunday, authorities say.

Polk County deputies evacuated the Eagle Ridge Mall after the explosive device detonated in a mall corridor. No customers or employees were in the area when it exploded.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say they found another suspicious package with possibly more explosives near a movie theater at the mall.

