POLK COUNTY
Explosive device detonates in corridor of FL mall
A pipe bomb exploded in a Florida mall Sunday, authorities say.
Polk County deputies evacuated the Eagle Ridge Mall after the explosive device detonated in a mall corridor. No customers or employees were in the area when it exploded.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters say they found another suspicious package with possibly more explosives near a movie theater at the mall.
