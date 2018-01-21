Deputies: Florida child porn suspect was trying to adopt

Deputies in Florida say a man arrested on child pornography charges was in the process of trying to adopt a child, reports CBS affiliate WKMG.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office say they began investigating 38-year-old Erik Thomas Deemer in October after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Deputies say they learned Deemer had numerous pornographic images and videos of children between the ages of 4 and 9 at his home in Edgewater.

Deputies told WKMG they learned that Deemer was in the process of trying to adopt a child. That process was halted after his arrest, the station reports.

Deemer was reportedly arrested Thursday on 11 counts of possession of child pornography. He’s being held at the Volusia County Jail on $165,000 bail.

Author: CBS News