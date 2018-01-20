WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk raises over $300,000

The WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk is officially in the books, as hundreds turned out to support the cause.

With their sneakers on and furry friends in tow, people made their way out to Miramar Outlets for the 10th annual hunger walk with the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

This was Shelley Cooper and Harriet McHenry’s fifth year walking in the WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk—a fundraiser they say they can’t miss.

“You want to be here because you do see some of the same people from last year, and even though you don’t know them, you recognize them and you feel that sense of camaraderie.”

The two-mile walk brought out people of all ages and a few familiar faces—like WINK News anchors Lois Thome and Chris Cifatte.

Ken Nielssen did the walk with his dog Harry, named after Harry Chapin himself.

And for others like Ed Donahue, the fight to end hunger in Southwest Florida is what keeps him coming back every year.

“It is without a doubt the best charity in SWFL. That’s why we not only support it but dedicate our time to it,” he said.

As of Saturday morning, the hunger walk raised $305,000 for the Harry Chapin Food Bank, but that doesn’t include any money donated at the event itself. Those totals are expected next week.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Erica Brown