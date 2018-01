SWFL walks for a cause at WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk

Southwest Florida residents are walking for a cause Saturday morning at the WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk.

The walk, which benefits the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Miromar Outlet Mall on 10801 Corkscrew Rd.

A total of $268,277.06 was raised as of 7:11 a.m. of an overall $340,000 goal.

To donate, click here.

Reporter: Brooke Silverang

Writer: Katherine Viloria