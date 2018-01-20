Rider in critical condition after motorcycle hits concrete barrier on I-75

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries Saturday night after his motorcycle hit a concrete barrier on the highway.

Austin Cornelius Simmons, 53, of St. Petersburg, was riding on I-75 northbound in the outside lane. He crossed over into the inside lane, but his motorcycle collided with the concrete barrier wall, according to the crash report.

The motorcycle overturned and Simmons fell from the bike. No other vehicles were involved, deputies say.

Simmons was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. He was wearing a helmet during the crash.

Writer: Erica Brown