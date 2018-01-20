Police manhunt leaves neighborhood on edge

Families were pulled from their homes and questioned by police after a massive manhunt.

It happened near Ortiz Avenue and Sherry Street in Fort Myers.

The scene got chaotic Saturday and had neighbors running inside their homes for safety while Lee County Sheriff’s deputies scoured the area searching for someone or several people.

Neighbors say just before 2 p.m., someone crashed a van into bushes and then took off running. That’s when deputies pursued.

They had guns drawn and used a helicopter and K9 officers in the search. Deputies interviewed neighbors, going door to door.

The circumstances leading up to the manhunt are still unclear.

The van was pulled from the bushes and deputies, along with workers from Walmart, pulled out a flat screen TV.

Count on WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown