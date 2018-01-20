Lee County hosts synchronized skating championships for first time

Germain Arena is hosting thousands of the nation’s best athletes this weekend in a sport that involves—literally—leaning on teammates.

It’s Lee County’s first time hosting the Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships.

The 2,000-plus junior skaters competing are all teenagers, but they’ve dedicated most of their lives to their sport. Some started skating when they were only three years old.

Megan Romeo says in her time as a skater, coach and now U.S. Figure Skating Competition Coordinator, she sees some of the most disciplined athletes on the ice—young girls making big sacrifices to skate.

This weekend, they skate for a spot in the next championship round, and to push one step closer to their Olympic dreams.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown