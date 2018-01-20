Deputies continue search for suspect in fatal motel shooting

Deputies are staying tight-lipped about this murder investigation.

A man was fatally shot at the Palm Beach Motel on Palm Beach Boulevard early Saturday morning.

The victim’s family identified him as Melvin “Pito” Vazquez, 40.

The shooting happened at around 5:20 a.m. at the hotel on 4719 Palm Beach Boulevard, deputies said.

The victim was injured at the hotel by an unidentified suspect and later succumbed to his injuries, deputies said. The scene remains active.

The family says they don’t understand how this could have happened because the victim had no known enemies. A witness who lives near the motel says he heard the moment Vasquez was killed.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown