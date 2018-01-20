Victim identified in shooting at Palm Beach Motel in Fort Myers

The victim’s family has identified the man who was killed at a Palm Beach Boulevard motel early Saturday morning.

Melvin “Pito” Vazquez was one of two people who died in two separate Lee County shootings overnight. His father, also named Melvin Vazquez, said he was alerted by family of his son’s death.

Vazquez, 40, was found shot and killed at the Palm Beach Motel. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed Vazquez’s identity.

The shooting happened at around 5:20 a.m. at the hotel on 4719 Palm Beach Boulevard, deputies said.

The victim was injured at the hotel by an unidentified suspect and later succumbed to his injuries, deputies said. The scene remains active.

