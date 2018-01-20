SEBRING
1 killed, 5 hurt when Florida National Guard vehicles crash
The Florida National Guard says one soldier has been killed and five others injured in a three vehicle collision.
The Guard said in a news release that the crash happened Friday near Sebring.
The release says the soldiers were driving palletized load systems — heavy cargo vehicles similar to tractor-trailers — when they collided. No civilian vehicles were involved.
The cause of the collision is being investigated.
Maj. Gen. Michael A Calhoun, the adjutant general of Florida, said in the statement that his heart goes out to the dead soldier’s family.