1 killed, 5 hurt when Florida National Guard vehicles crash

The Florida National Guard says one soldier has been killed and five others injured in a three vehicle collision.

The Guard said in a news release that the crash happened Friday near Sebring.

The release says the soldiers were driving palletized load systems — heavy cargo vehicles similar to tractor-trailers — when they collided. No civilian vehicles were involved.

The cause of the collision is being investigated.

Maj. Gen. Michael A Calhoun, the adjutant general of Florida, said in the statement that his heart goes out to the dead soldier’s family.

Author: AP