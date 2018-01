Website, map encourages Lee County residents to eat locally

There is a new way to explore Southwest Florida — all at the touch of a button.

A website called Eat Local Lee launched Friday offers Lee County residents a local food and agri-tourism map.

A series of events across Lee County will be listed on the website to encourage residents and visitors alike to experience food that is grown, raised, brewed and distilled locally.

Writer: Katherine Viloria