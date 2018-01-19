Suspects take $2.5K worth of merchandise from Port Charlotte store

New surveillance video appears to show two women stealing from a local Victoria’s Secret.

Thieves have hit the store at Port Charlotte Town Center located on 1441 Tamiami Trail three times this month.

The Jan. 7 video appears to show two women walking out of the store with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise stuffed in their bags.

Stephanie Perez was inside the mall Thursday at the time of the latest robbery and witnessed a thief take off with bags full of merchandise.

“I look over and there are people running, zipping through the jewelry store, through other stores, jumping up on stuff, getting down,” Perez said.

Mall security and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies chased after the suspect, but to no avail.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. It was kind of, a scene out of a movie,” Perez said. “It was seriously something so shocking.”

During the last two weeks, thieves have helped themselves to nearly $2,500 worth of undergarments and other Victoria’s Secret accessories.

It is unclear if the suspects from the three thefts are connected.

Perez says she would like to see increased security at the mall since the detectors never went off.

“I feel like there needs to be a way of instituting something else, because shoplifters are not being deterred by cameras and sensors anymore in 2018,” she said.

WINK News asked Port Charlotte Town Center if they planned to increase security, but they refused to answer.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Katherine Viloria