Deputies arrest man after finding illegal drugs during traffic stop

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday for possession of an illegal substance.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop along I-75 Friday. The vehicle was driven by Amir Tawfik, 30.

After a search of his vehicle, deputies found several boxes containing THC gummies, THC chocolate, bags of THC wax and $44,000 in cash. THC is a chemical compound found in cannabis.

Tawfik was arrested and faces charges of marijuana trafficking and possession with intent to sell.