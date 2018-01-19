Comforters sold at Bed Bath & Beyond recalled due to mold

Comforters that were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores are being recalled because they may have mold on them.

The recall affects Hudson comforters by UGG. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says mold may be present on the comforter.

The comforters were sold in three sizes — twin, full/queen and king — and four colors — garnet, navy, gray and oatmeal. All sizes and colors of the comforters are being recalled.

The comforters were sold in stores nationwide and online between August and October of 2017.

Anyone who purchased a Hudson comforter by UGG should stop using it immediately and return it to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund.

More information can be found on the CPSC website here: cpsc.gov/Recalls

Author: CBS Pittsburgh