Autopsy: Roy Halladay died from blunt force trauma, had drugs in system

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died from blunt force trauma, with drowning as a contributing factor, when his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near New Port Richey in November, according to an autopsy report.

Halladay was found in about six feet of water with a blood-alcohol content level of 0.01, the Times said. Evidence of amphetamine, morphine and a drug typically used to treat insomnia were found in his system, the report said.

Author: WTSP