Vehicle crashes into Lee County school bus with children on board

A Lee County school bus was involved in a crash Thursday with children on board.

The crash happened on north Tamiami Trail and Elwood Road. Traffic is down to one lane in that area.

The school district confirmed that a vehicle hit the bus from behind. The front of the other vehicle ended up underneath the bus.

About 12 children were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to officials.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. Count on WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.

Writer: Erica Brown