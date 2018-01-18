One suspect arrested for string of car burglaries in Lehigh Acres

A suspect sought in the recent string of car burglaries in Lehigh Acres was arrested Thursday morning.

Matthew Mangham, 24, faces several charges, including burglary, battery, resisting officers and grand theft.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday night on 15th Street SW. Deputies recognized Mangham at the residence as a potential suspect of the car burglaries.

Inside Mangham’s car, authorities found a shirt matching one worn during the burglaries and a semi-automatic handgun which was reported stolen.

He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.