Officials discuss fate of Big Carlos Pass bridge Thursday

On Thursday, Lee County transportation leaders discussed the future of Big Carlos Pass Bridge.

It is more than half a century old and needs to be repaired or replaced for drivers’ safety. But closing the major artery on and off Fort Myers Beach will cause a traffic nightmare.

Officials are weighing five different options to fix the bridge. The county can repair the bridge as is, but that means it will still need eventual replacement.

Two other options involve building low draw bridges, either to the gulf or bay side of the current bridge. The last two proposals involve a high fixed bridge.

George Repetti lives in one of the condos at the foot of the bridge. He’s one of the neighbors fearing the outcome of a larger, taller bridge.

“Replace it with a sensible option, not something that’s gonna affect all of our property values, our way of life and everything else we live with down here,” he said.

But some people who live near the bridge told us it all comes down to cost and convenience.

Officials will continue to discuss possible options. Count on WINK News to bring you the latest.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Erica Brown