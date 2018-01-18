Fort Myers woman arrested after deputies find two pounds of Fentanyl in her home

Lee County deputies arrested a local woman for possession of Fentanyl Wednesday.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation into potential trafficking of the drug in the Fort Myers area. Deputies arrested Mark Francis Walker last week on charges of trafficking opium and racketeering. Authorities determined that he still possessed a large amount of illegal drugs at an undisclosed location.

The trail eventually led to Walker’s girlfriend, Magoli Murphy. She was found in possession of two pounds of Fentanyl.

Murphy was arrested and faces charges of drug trafficking.

Writer: Erica Brown