Fort Myers school reopening after driver crashes into building

The Evangelical Christian School announced it will be reopening Friday after a 17-year-old boy crashed his car into one of the school’s buildings.

The school released a statement saying they will excuse all absences for those who need more time to process the tragic event that took the life of Wesley Sauveur Jr.

Sauveur, 17, was killed after he drove into a school building Wednesday afternoon on Beacon Boulevard, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

More: Driver identified in fatal car crash into Fort Myers school

Sauveur was a student at Florida Southwestern University and was an avid boxer, according to family members.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear at this time.

There are no indications at this time that Sauveur targeted the school, the school said on Facebook. Crews worked Thursday morning to get things back to normal.

The school will reopen after inspection crews approve a date, the school said on Facebook.

We are thanking God this morning that no students, parents, or staff were injured as a result of the tragic incident… Posted by Evangelical Christian School on Thursday, January 18, 2018

Writer: Katherine Viloria