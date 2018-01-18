Fire officials warn it could be a dangerous fire season

Fire officials are warning people to stay alert when temperatures drop. They say low humidity and wind gusts can make for a dangerous mix.

Fire season has already started for firefighters who’ve spent their days putting out brush fires across town. Now, there’s an added challenge—unusually chilly weather.

Assistant Chief Nolan Sapp with greater Naples Fire says this cold snap puts Southwest Florida at a high risk of fire outbreaks.

And if the cold front continues, it could be another dangerous fire season.

“Anytime the weather conditions allows for lower humidity’s and higher wind speeds – it creates an environment where fires not only start easily but they can get a rapid start up and run and be more difficult to contain,” said Sapp.

Sapp says between noon and 8 p.m., humidity levels start to drop. Add in heavy winds and leftover Irma debris and you’ve got a dangerous combination.

And emergency personnel need the public’s help.

“Don’t be burning your yard debris right now with the winds picking up the way they are. Now’s not a good time to do it. If you’re going to have a bonfire, make sure that’s put out completely and have water on hand at all times,” said Sapp.

Fire officials also warn that if you’re using space heaters at home, be careful. They say to put space heaters on a tile floor and make sure there aren’t any newspapers around that can catch fire.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Erica Brown