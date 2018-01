Final countdown for WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk

The WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk is just two days away!

Southwest Florida residents can help fight hunger by participating at the event at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Miromar Outlet Mall on 10801 Corkscrew Rd.

There has been $222,096.52 raised of an overall $340,000 goal as of January 18. The event will benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

Writer: Katherine Viloria