Delivery man drops package off in grass, runs over orange tree

A Naples resident caught a delivery driver haphazardly drop off her package, and destroy her orange tree all on her security camera.

Angela Birks said that she was shocked to see the driver didn’t even get out of the car when he delivered the package around 4 p.m.

“I mean come on, it’s ridiculous,” Birk said. “People pay them to have their items shipped and this is what they do.”

Birk said she uses Amazon Prime weekly because of how convenient it is.

“I order off of Amazon at least three times a week, and I told them yesterday I’m done,” Birk said. “I’m going to cancel my Prime membership. I won’t ever use Amazon again.”

Amazon partners with cheaper services for fast delivery. Same day delivery from FedEx could cost the company $50. So, Amanzon outsources cheaper delivery companies, such as LaserShip, so it only costs a fraction of the price.

“I was mad. I mean, it’s not the first time it happened and I’ve called Amazon repeatedly and asked don’t ship my stuff with them (LaserShip),” Birk said.

The Better Business Bureau rates LaserShip company as an F, based on complaints.

“I wouldn’t even give them an F, I would give them an H or something insane,” Birk said. “And, it’s the same complaint with everybody, broken packages.”

Birk said that she has reached out to LaserShip on five separate occasions, and the only response she has ever got is, “We’ll look into it.”

WINK News reached out to LaserShip for comment but has not heard back.

