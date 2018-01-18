Cold weather causes power outages all over Florida

Nearly 300 people lost power in Tice today, but FPL worked frantically to restore it.

A huge strain was put on the power grid Thursday morning as people turned on their heat.

FPL says heating systems in Florida are not as efficient as air conditioning systems, so when everyone turns on their heat, it can actually trip the power grid.

With the forecast warming up throughout this upcoming week, FPL doesn’t foresee any more weather-related issues. But for now, they are recommending to not set your heat above 68 degrees to prevent any further issues on the grid.

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney

Writer: Erica Brown