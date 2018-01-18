Bat tested positive for rabies, alert issued in East Naples

A rabies alert was issued Thursday for a portion of Collier County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The alert was issued for the neighborhoods surrounding the intersection of Bayshore Drive and Tamiami Trail East of a bat which tested positive for rabies, the health department said.

The bat was found on Jan. 10 outside a store at the Gulf Gate Plaza, the health department said. A man and a woman, approximately 50 to 70 years of age who may be visiting from Switzerland, took the bat to a local veterinary clinic.

The health department is hoping to identify the individuals to assess their rabies risk.

“Rabies is a disease of the nervous system that can cause paralysis and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans. The virus is spread through saliva, and humans may become infected through a bite wound, scratch or exposure of a fresh cut to saliva of a rabid animal,” the health department said.

Anyone who has handled a bat found at the Gulf Gate Plaza is asked to call the health department at 239-252-8226 to be assessed for rabies.

The health department issued the following tips:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Collier County Domestic Animal Services at 239-252-7387.

Call Collier County Domestic Animal Services to remove stray animals from your neighborhood.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals by leaving pet food outside, or garbage cans open.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Writer: Katherine Viloria