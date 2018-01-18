Bat tested positive for rabies, alert issued in East Naples
A rabies alert was issued Thursday for a portion of Collier County, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The alert was issued for the neighborhoods surrounding the intersection of Bayshore Drive and Tamiami Trail East of a bat which tested positive for rabies, the health department said.
The bat was found on Jan. 10 outside a store at the Gulf Gate Plaza, the health department said. A man and a woman, approximately 50 to 70 years of age who may be visiting from Switzerland, took the bat to a local veterinary clinic.
The health department is hoping to identify the individuals to assess their rabies risk.
“Rabies is a disease of the nervous system that can cause paralysis and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans. The virus is spread through saliva, and humans may become infected through a bite wound, scratch or exposure of a fresh cut to saliva of a rabid animal,” the health department said.
Anyone who has handled a bat found at the Gulf Gate Plaza is asked to call the health department at 239-252-8226 to be assessed for rabies.
The health department issued the following tips:
- Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.
- If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Collier County Domestic Animal Services at 239-252-7387.
- Call Collier County Domestic Animal Services to remove stray animals from your neighborhood.
- Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals by leaving pet food outside, or garbage cans open.
- Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.
- Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.
- Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.