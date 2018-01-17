Suspects rob couple at drive-up ATM in Fort Myers

Two men accused of robbing a couple at gun point at a drive-up ATM remain at large, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The victims were attempting to make a cash deposit at around 1 a.m. on Jan. 5 at an ATM at the Suncoast Schools Credit Union on 14021 Palm Beach Boulevard, crime stoppers said.

One of the suspects walked up to the victim’s car door and pointed a gun at him and demanded the cash he was about to deposit, crime stoppers said. The suspect then attempted to withdraw money out of the ATM, but was unsuccessful.

The second suspect tapped on the female passenger’s window with his gun and asked for her purse, crime stoppers said. The suspects then asked the victims to turn off the car and throw the key on the ground.

The suspects fled on foot northbound towards Palm Beach Boulevard, crime stoppers said. As the suspects began to run away, the male victim exited the car, drew his own gun and started to chase after the suspects.

One of the suspects and the victim exchanged fire, but no one was injured, crime stoppers said. The suspects eventually headed westbound on Palm Beach Boulevard and managed to run out of sight.

One of the suspects was described as 5’10”, 160 pounds and approximately 25 years old, crime stoppers said. He was last seen wearing a red and white long sleeved hooded sweater with his face covered and carrying a silver and black pistol.

The other suspect was described as 5’7”, 130 pounds and roughly 20 years old, crime stoppers said. He was last seen wearing wearing a grey long sleeved hooded sweatshirt and was carrying a brown and black pistol.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southwest Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tips may also be made online or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.