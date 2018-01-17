Fort Myers man arrested of sexual battery on a child

A neighborhood left stunned to hear a beloved neighbor is accused of sexual battery on a minor.

“It shocked me,” said neighbor Elzora Jiles. “And, I am very upset about it.”

Friends and neighbors of Albert Tells say he is the first person they would go to in times of need, many calling him a father or grandfather figure.

According to the arrest report, the victim’s family appears to have known Tells for a long time. Tells would run errands for them, which he did for many others in the neighborhood.

“If you need help going somewhere, like pick up furniture, he’s there for you,” Jiles said.

After running errands with the victims family on Friday, somebody that watches the victim got into a fight with Tells and accused him of sexually assaulting the child. That person than grabbed an unknown object and struck Tells on the head, the report said.

“It’s hard for me to grasp that,” Jiles said. “I don’t know what’s true, I don’t know. It ain’t for me to say that, but it’s sad.”

Tells wife says that it is his willingness to help others is what got him accused of something he is not capable of doing.

Friends and family said the 73-year-old has many illnesses, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Tells bond has been set at $10,000, and his family says they are working on reducing that so he can come home.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Emily Ford