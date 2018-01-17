Fort Myers man arrested in ongoing ‘Lake Boyz’ racketeering investigation

A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an ongoing racketeering investigation into the “Lake Boyz” gang, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Mark Francis Walker, of Fort Myers, faces two counts of racketeering influenced and corrupt organization and two counts of heroin trafficking, police said. Walker was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Walker is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 19.

Cpt. Jay Rodriguez released the following statement:

“Just as we stated one year ago, this case continues to be an ongoing investigation and this is not the end. The Fort Myers Police Department, along with the State Attorney’s Office, the FBI and all our law enforcement partners will continue to target members of criminal organizations throughout the city that are responsible for committing crimes within our community.”

More: Ex-‘Lake Boyz’ leader now wants to fight crime

More: ‘Lake Boyz’ suspect released from jail on $1M bond

Writer: Katherine Viloria