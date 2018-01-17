Florida woman hops in car, drives off because she was cold, deputies say

Deputies say a Volusia County woman told them she stole a vehicle because she was cold and decided to sit in the driver’s seat.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a Deltona home Tuesday after the victim reported that Natasha Gooch, 31, hopped in his vehicle while it was in his driveway and began driving away.

The victim told deputies he left his car running while he went inside his home to get a drink and when he came outside, he said he saw Gooch pulling away. He was able to catch up, jump in front of the car and detain her until deputies arrived, according to the arrest report.

Neighbors told News 6 they saw the whole ordeal.

“She could hear somebody yelling, ‘Get out of my car, get out of my car!” neighbor Jamie Allen said of his wife.

Deputies said when Gooch was pulled out of the car, she was wearing the victim’s jacket. She said she was cold and decided to sit in the car, according to the report.

Deputies said Gooch appeared to be under the influence.

Gooch was arrested and charged with grand theft and burglary. She was booked into the Volusia County Jail.

During her first appearance Wednesday, a deputy had to wheel Gooch into the courtroom because she was unconscious.

The Volusia County judge asked, “Are you with us?”

After Gooch did not respond, she was wheeled back out and her first appearance was rescheduled for Thursday.

Author: WKMG