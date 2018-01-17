Driver identified in fatal car crash into Fort Myers school

A Fort Myers family is grieving as they learn their 17-year-old son died in a fatal car crash Wednesday.

Wesley Prophet Sr. confirms his son, Wesley Prophet Jr., was the driver of the car that plowed into the Evangelical Christian School, near Beacon Boulevard and U.S. 41 just before 5 p.m.

It is unclear if there was anyone else in the car at the time of the crash.

The elder Prophet said his son stole his car without his permission.

“His brother told me that he was eating and he was on the computer, and then all of a sudden he just shoot out the back door, took the car,” elder Prophet said.

The family says younger Prophet was a student at Florida Southwestern University and that he was an avid boxer.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Headmaster Dr. John Hunte released the following statement to parents:

“Emergency closing. There was a serious accident on campus around 4:30. No students or employees were injured. Based on the seriousness of the situation, school will be closed tomorrow for grades K4 through 12th grade and no extended care will be available. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

WINK News is working to provide you with more information as it becomes available.

#Breaking: this is from Inside of the school. A teacher said it felt like an earthquake. She ran outside barefoot to safety. @winknews pic.twitter.com/wJV2caAPP2 — Kim Powell (@kimpowellWINK) January 17, 2018

