Video shows Cape Coral hit-and-run suspect evading good Samaritan

New dash-cam video shows the moments a North Fort Myers woman accused of hitting an 8-year-old boy on a scooter attempted to evade a good Samaritan.

Laura Ashley Wood, 30, of North Fort Myers, is facing multiple charges including three counts of hit-and-run, reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office booking report.

The video appears to show the boy laying on the side of the road Monday afternoon on the 1100 block of Northeast Ninth Street. He was taken to the hospital with several injuries.

The current condition of the boy is unclear.

A good Samaritan took after Wood in an attempt to stop her. Video appears to show the man following Wood as she weaved in and out of traffic.

“She didn’t know I was following her until we got to Pine Island Road, I tried to get in front of her and block her … I was already on the phone with 911,” said Kevin, the good Samaritan who followed Wood.

Neighbors on Northeast Ninth Street weren’t surprised to hear of the crash as they say their neighborhood is often used as a cut-through road.

“Speeding … the main problem. Everyday, It’s a cut-through road to Andalusia. They don’t stop. They don’t use a stop sign. It’s just all times of the day,” Cape Coral resident Kim Foley said.

While it’s unclear if Woods was speeding when she hit the boy, neighbors hope to see more patrols or speed bumps to help the speeding problem.

“We need speed bumps, more enforcement, something. We knew it was going to take a child getting hit in order for this to happen,” Foley said.

