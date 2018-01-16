SWFL raises more than $205K for WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk

Just days before the annual WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk, more than $205,000 have been raised.

Southwest Florida residents can help feed hope and end hunger in our community by attending the walk at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 at the Miromar Outlet Mall in Estero on 10801 Corkscrew Rd.

There has been $205,326.44 raised of an overall $340,000 goal as of January 16. The event will benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

To donate or register, click here.

Writer: Katherine Viloria