Naples woman, 62, killed in Collier County crash

A 62-year-old woman succumbed to injuries sustained in an early January crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Robin Sue Esterkes, 62, of Naples, was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital after a crash on Jan. 7 at the intersection of Lely Resort Boulevard and Lely Island Boulevard, the FHP said. Esterkes was pronounced deceased Friday.

Esterkes was traveling in a 2018 BMW X1 southbound on Lely Resort Boulevard, the FHP said. When Esterkes attempted to make a left turn, she entered in the path of David Camilo Manrique, 18, of Naples, who was traveling northbound on Lely Resort Boulevard in a 2017 Toyota Corolla.

The front of the Toyota Corolla struck the right side of the BMW, causing it to rotate clockwise, the FHP said. Manrique did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the FHP said.

