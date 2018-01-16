East Naples neighborhood on edge after bear spotted near homes

Another bear is terrorizing a neighborhood in East Naples, just days after a bear attacked a man outside his home.

Naples resident Cynthia Gonzalez says she saw a black bear digging in her trash right outside her front window at around 10 p.m. Monday.

“Then when he [the bear] walked around and we could see him, he took up all that space in the window,” Gonzalez said. “He was huge just on all fours, let alone standing up on his hind legs.”

Neighbor Maria Guerrero says she has seen the bear up close and is afraid to go outside because she doesn’t know how to protect herself.

“It is huge. When I saw his face, I got the chills. I mean it was very scary,” Guerrero said. “We don’t even know what to do anymore because he comes here like every other day!”

It’s important for residents to never feed bears or they can start associating humans with food and begin to feel comfortable getting closer, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Mother bears will stand ground to protect their cubs, as opposed to a single bear that typically runs away in fear, FWC officials said. Residents are urged to back away slowly and not run if faced with a bear.

FWC officials remind residents to make sure their trash cans are sealed and only put them outside on trash day.

Officials are still working to trap and relocate the bear in the North Naples attack.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Katherine Viloria