Crash creates complete roadblock for portion of A&W Bulb Road in south Fort Myers

A crash Tuesday afternoon shut down a portion of A&W Bulb Road, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The wreck happened around 1:23 p.m., and the northbound and southbound lanes of A&W Bulb Road are closed at Gladiolus Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Motorists should avoid the area and find alternate routes, the sheriff’s office said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, vehicles involved and severity of injuries were unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina