Crash blocks portion of McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers

A crash involving leaking diesel fuel Tuesday afternoon blocked a portion of McGregor Boulevard, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of McGregor Boulevard and Poinciana Avenue, police said. Traffic is being rerouted for one block on side streets.

It will take approximately 30 to 45 minutes to clear the area, according to police. Crews are working to clean the fuel and a tow truck is on scene.

Writer: Rachel Ravina