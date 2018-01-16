David McDonough mugshot via the Cape Coral Police Department
Colorado man enters guilty plea in July Cape Coral deadly DUI crash

Published: January 16, 2018
Updated: January 16, 2018 12:55 PM EST

A 54-year-old man entered a guilty plea for a deadly DUI crash in July on Pine Island Road, according to the 20th Circuit tweeted Tuesday.

David Patrick McDonough, of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, entered the plea for DUI manslaughter and two counts of possession of a controlled substance charges, according to the tweet.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of probation, according to the 20th Circuit.

McDonough was driving a truck on July 19, 2017 in the eastbound turning lane onto Pine Island Road when he made a left turn into the German American Social Club driveway and got into the path of a motorcycle heading west, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The motorcyclist, later identified as Charles Thomas Duffy, 52, of Cape Coral, succumbed to his injuries, police said. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

