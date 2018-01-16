Charlotte County deputies warn builders of copper thieves

Criminals are targeting vulnerable construction sites in search of copper wire, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

In an attempt to warn people to stay off construction sites, deputies are offering yellow signs to builders to place on their property for free after five thefts were reported in the last five days.

“We definitely encourage residents, they’re the experts on what’s normal in their community. So, when they see something that’s kind of out of that normal feeling to always give us a call,” Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Katie Heck said.

Suspects caught trespassing on a construction site can face a felony charge.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

