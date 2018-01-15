Uproar continues after Collier County schools stay in session on MLK Day

Martin Luther King Day—one students would normally have off—now do not because of Hurrican Irma. The Collier School District is holding class as a make-up day.

“Especially in these times with a lot of racial tensions, it’s really really important to support the community of color and support the legacy of MLK,” said Collier teacher Cynthia Odierna.

Odierna took the day to march in the annual MLK Day parade. And some parents took their kids out of school.

But to some parents, the decision to hold class makes sense.

“I really don’t oppose that at all. It would be the same as President’s Day if they have school on President’s Day, which I’m sure they will. My child will go to school because we’re enrolled in this school district and that’s their decision,” said parent Leslie King.

The school district says also assigned Veteran’s Day and President’s Day as makeup days because of time missed due to Hurricane Irma in the fall.

Peaceful protests have since been conducted by local chapters of the NAACP in Collier County. They also filed a formal complaint with the school district.

Writer: Erica Brown