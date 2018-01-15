Two vehicles collide, one person airlifted after crash in North Naples

A man in his 70’s was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital following a head-on collision between two SUVs.

The crash happened at the intersection of Wiggins Bay Drive and Wiggins Pass Road. Two vehicles collided head-on, according to police at the scene.

A man in his 70’s was standing nearby and was hit by one of the vehicles, police say. A trauma alert was issued for the man and he was airlifted to a local hospital. The severity of his injuries is not known at this time.

The drivers of the two vehicles suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene.

Traffic was temporarily stopped west and east on Wiggins Pass Road.

Writer: Erica Brown